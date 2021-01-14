I Am Saddened

To the Editor:

Your editorial in the January 13 Caledonian Record was much needed and I congratulate you on your well reasoned stance.

I am saddened by how far to the right the Vermont Republican Party has moved in the last several years.

It is my belief that Donald Trump, his son Donald Jr. and Rudy Giuliani are cowards who promoted the insurrection yet did not participate despite indicating they would. If they truly believed in the insurrection, why was the president holed up in his private quarters watching tv rather than walking with them as he said he would and why was his son flying back home to New York. How about the fiery Rudy Giuliani, was he cavorting with a mistress rather than leading the marchers?

