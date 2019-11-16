I Do Homeless Well
To the Editor:
It’s been disheartening to hear the roadblocks raised here against a warming shelter or a homeless shelter, or any permutation of same. Since objections are being raised by otherwise caring people, I’ve come to the conclusion that we are buying into myths and stories about who is homeless, rather than realities.
Well, here’s a story. I talked extensively last year with a man who, by any definition, is homeless. That is, living outdoors, with few possessions. He got to that point not through shiftlessness, or a mental health crisis, but through some health problems. His homelessness surprised me. As he put it, “You’d never know I was homeless, would you? I do homelessness well.” And in fact, he did.
I worked briefly with another about-to-be-homeless elder. He worked hard all his life and was regarded well in his town. But again, health problems brought on a severe decline in his fortunes, his home was sold for taxes and his new landlord evicted him. Too “young” for most services, he’s about to be out on the streets. We don’t really know who the homeless are, do we? Because we don’t stop to look more deeply. And there isn’t always a “program” for this or that.
My point is, we are passing homeless people and those in housing crisis every day on the street, and in our institutions, including our schools, and have been for some time. They do not disrupt our day to day fine school systems and reputations, they do not wreak havoc in the community and generally don’t want to draw attention to themselves. But they do deserve to be warm, and a bowl of soup wouldn’t deprive any of us from our plenty. It’s in our best community interest to include a homeless person in our care – in our best health, humanitarian, and economic interest. It’s like herd immunity. Taking care of the least of us protects the most of us in the long run. Northeast Kingdom communities are caring and responsive. That’s a reputation we want to keep.
I sincerely hope we can open up our minds and hearts and learn more. That’s what courage does. Fear is what shuts others out. Fear is what closes down our families, our communities, and our region. I support churches which recognize their mission and unique ability to care at a deep level.
Barbara Morrow
Sutton, Vermont
