“I Like James” Hemond for Sheriff. This was my slogan (“I Like Mike”) when I ran for Sheriff in 1998. I think it is how many people feel right now for James, just look at all his campaign signs.
I’ve known James and his family for many years from our Waterford days. James has a wonderful family now of his own and I know that they are ready, as he is for this next challenge. I coached James in minor league baseball and then a few years later appointed him one of my Deputies.
He was always very conscientious and represented the department very well. He has now progressed into a Professional Law Enforcement Officer and leader. James has worked for the Caledonia County Sheriff’s office for many years and he knows what it will take to provide the kind of service the department is capable of providing and the public should expect. He is ready and the time is right for James Hemond to be our next Caledonia County Sheriff.
Please vote for James Hemond in the upcoming primary and then in the general elections in November.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.