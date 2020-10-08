I’ll Loan Trump Money
To the Editor:
If President Trump needs $750 (Seven hundred and fifty dollars) I would gladly loan it to him.
I wonder if President Trump has been getting tax advice from Leona Helmsley, the lady who was famous for saying “only little people pay taxes” I believe she made that statement while she was in jail for tax evasion.
Paul Dorsey
