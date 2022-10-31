I’m a Democrat & I’m Voting for Joe Benning
To the Editor:
One of the things that I am proud of in Vermont is that voters don’t vote party line, they vote for the best candidate. I consider myself a Democrat and was elected to the Woodstock Selectboard as such. However, I support Republican Joe Benning for Lieutenant Governor and urge you to as well.
Joe and I were at Vermont Law School at the same time. I found him to be smart, thoughtful and considerate, characteristics that he has maintained in his almost 40 years in Vermont since graduation, as an attorney and in public service as a State Senator.
At this time, we need a Lieutenant Governor committed to working with the entire legislature and the administration. Joe is a moderate Republican and shares the same values as most Vermonters such as reproductive freedom and fiscal responsibility. He is committed to being Lieutenant Governor, not using the office as a stepping stone to higher office. He also understands that being Lieutenant Governor is not about your own political agenda but serving the role of that office: to moderate the Senate, have a role in appointing Senate committees and to step in when the Governor cannot serve. As a Senator for twelve years, Joe Benning is more than qualified for this rule.
Joe’s intelligence, moderation and thoughtfulness that I first observed in law school will serve Vermont well and I urge you to join me in voting for him.
Susan Boyle Ford
South Woodstock, Vt.
