I’m Going to Hell
To the Editor:
Since now there is a local and national political movement to eliminate the separation of church and state, it seems fair game to look critically, and publicly, at some basic religious beliefs, such as the resurrection of Jesus. As religious cults seek to privilege their superstitions into law going forward, examining their basic beliefs is necessary.
In my opinion, Jesus’ resurrection and bodily ascension to heaven is a falsity that went viral in its day and it has been codified into various religions ever since. To me, it is much more likely that Jesus never actually died during his crucifixion, but instead got out of town on the Silk Road to Kashmir (the BBC has a documentary about this). The resurrection and ascension to heaven of Jesus was a convenient cover-story (based on pre-existing messiah myths) allowing him time to escape his enemies.
Religious beliefs in Jesus’ resurrection are no different than the QAnon belief in JFK Jr’s return from the dead, the Jesus story has just been around longer. It seems obvious that these type of beliefs are products of the mind, they are imaginary, like unicorns, or gold at the end of a rainbow. Two thousand years from now it is possible that there will be people praying to JFK Jr, maybe even a special holiday with egg hunts and chocolate bunnies for the kids.
Supernatural beliefs stem from a lack of factual knowledge about birth, death, and how to live. That is nobody’s fault, because a lot is unknown, but history shows that mixing politics with religious superstition about life can lead to some pretty ugly social movements, violence, and repression. Wholesale slaughter over who has rights to the ‘Holy Land’ of Palestine is a good example, among many others. Making a woman carry a deformed or non-viable fetus to term, or forcing a woman to continue a pregnancy as a result of rape because it is ‘god’s will’, are other examples of the intrusion of religious superstition into daily life. Pence, Alito and many others, including local evangelicals, are determined to subvert the Constitution and encode such imaginary cult beliefs into law. Kiss freedom goodbye if this religious coup gains even more power than it already has now.
So, no, I don’t want to go to heaven, I’ve said it before, there is no beer there, anyway, and I certainly don’t want my taxes supporting religious cults, new or old. I don’t know about you, but I think Hank Williams Jr, in his own way, sang it best:
“If heaven ain’t a lot like Dixie,
I don’t want to go.
If heaven ain’t a lot like Dixie,
I’d just as soon stay home.
If they don’t have a Grand Old Opry
Like they do in Tennessee,
Just send me to hell or New York City,
It would be about the same to me.”
Amen to that.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
