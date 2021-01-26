I’m Still Waiting
To the Editor:
I have for weeks, since the presidential election in early November, been waiting for some public expression of disapproval from New Hampshire’s national, state and local Republican leaders of President Trump’s false claims that the election was flawed. This, notwithstanding that over sixty Republican court challenges have been dismissed.
President Trump’s evidence-devoid claims that the certified results of the election were fraudulent are a premeditated attack on our democracy and the constitution which he swore to protect and defend when he was inaugurated. The same goes for his inciting his supporters to attack and occupy the United States Capitol building January 6. The senators and congressman who have supported him have been complicit in his criminal actions. And the failure of our own Republican leaders to condemn Donald Trump’s actions renders them accomplices as well.
Michael Ransmeier
