I Met Jane Kitchel

I just met Jane Kitchel in person at the Uncommon Jam in Newbury a couple weeks back. By the way, that was a great event. Kudos to Marv Harrison for organizing and future star Patrick Ross for his stellar (see, future star) performance. But I digress. Jane seemed like a really nice, genuine person, all about family, friends and community. Not at all like a (dreaded word!) politician.
So I decided to check out her record. First, I found she’d been in public service for a long time – thirty-five years. That’s as long as I was a high school teacher (yikes!). Then I saw she had been responsible for Dr. Dynasaur, that health care program for kids that so impressed us when we first moved into the state with our two tykes in 1989. It goes on from there. As a long-time chair of the Appropriations Committee she championed progressive movements yet always was careful with the people’s money. Kind of the best of both liberal and conservative worlds. In my world of education, she brokered the recent deal on pensions and retired teacher health insurance.
Now Jane is poised to lead the way for my favorite cause – quality, affordable child care. (OK, my daughter Aly is head of Let’s Grow Kids!) But you’ve got to admit – good child care impacts everything else. And it’s just not fair for some kids to start off ten steps behind others. Most never catch up, hurting them, their families, their teachers and all of us down the line.
Jane Kitchel is my new favorite polit… er, legislator. Former Governor Howard Dean said, “Jane is one of the most capable people I’ve ever met… a real treasure, and we’re lucky to have her.”
You know who’s also a treasure? My wonderful former student Monique Priestly. But that’s another letter.
