I Spy… a Thoroughly Corrupted President
To the Editor:
A whistle blower’s report accuses Donald Trump of interfering in the upcoming 2020 election and covering up the evidence. Trump falsely accuses those who informed the whistle blower as “spies.”
From the whistle blower’s report (emphasis is mine): “Over the past four months, more than half a dozen U.S. officials have informed me of various facts related to this effort [relating to the July 25 phone call to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky]. The information provided herein was relayed to me IN THE COURSE OF OFFICIAL INTERAGENCY BUSINESS. IT IS ROUTINE FOR U.S. OFFICIALS WITH RESPONSIBILITY FOR A PARTICULAR REGIONAL OR FUNCTIONAL PORTFOLIO TO SHARE SUCH INFORMATION WITH ONE ANOTHER IN ORDER TO INFORM POLICYMAKING AND ANALYSIS.”
In plain English: The people who Trump characterizes as “spies” are not only allowed to share this sensitive information with other agency officials, they are EXPECTED to.
No, there are no spies Donald Trump, but there is someone in the White House committing treason, at least according to the definition found in the United States Constitution. Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars from the Ukraine – money allocated by Congress for Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression, and, thus, meant to safeguard our own national security – until such time as Ukraine’s president promised to either dig up dirt on Trump’s political rival, or fabricate it. It was such an egregious act, even White House lawyers hid the contents of the call on a secret server (calling into question their ethical standards as well). This is the most inept, corrupt administration in the history of the United States. And it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Just wait until his tax returns are released and we get to document his financial obligations to Russia and the United Arab Emirates, obligations that have defined his foreign policy decisions since his first day in office.
Watch as Donald Trump becomes unhinged in the weeks and months ahead. It won’t be pretty. It won’t be presidential.
Jeffrey Reel
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
