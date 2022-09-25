I Support Article 22

Why I support the Reproductive Liberty Amendment or Article 22 and ask that Vermonters support it too.
We are a nation founded on “The the wall of separation of church and state” (Jefferson) and fundamental freedoms which include non-Christians. In Jewish Law, for example, their faith does not prohibit abortions at any stage. Don’t Jewish women have the right to their own religious viewpoints? And those of us, who like Jefferson, are not “Christian”, should we be criminalized and forced to be under the boot of the “religious” intolerance of another group?
The right to make one’s own reproductive decisions without interference from politicians and the religious opinions of anti-abortionists. This Article 22, as did Roe, will not force anyone to have an abortion so it is inclusive and in the Jeffersonian Spirit which has been at the heart of our Constitution.
No one has the right to force another human being to abide by their religious opinion, no one has the right to come between the woman and her right to develop according to her own light of conscience and consciousness.
