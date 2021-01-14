I’ve Never Done Any Such Thing
To the Editor:
This letter is in response to Bill Coleman’s letter to the editor that appeared in the January 14 edition of the Caledonian Record. Mr. Coleman, you’ve accused me of three things. First, you say I criticized Democratic Representatives Nadler, Schiff and Swalwell for bringing impeachment charges against the President. Mr. Coleman, I’ve never done any such thing. In fact, other than in this letter responding to you, I don’t believe I’ve ever typed those three names in any writing I’ve written. In the only interview I recall giving an opinion on the subject, it is my recollection I was pretty clear I thought the charges were warranted.
Second, you accuse me of proclaiming that the charges against the President were never proven. Mr. Coleman, I’ve never done any such thing. Certainly never written that, and I cannot think of any time I ever spoke about it, except to say I believed the charges were true.
Third, you accuse me of declaring that the court cases from Trump’s legal team challenging the election were rejected on procedural grounds, not merit. Mr. Coleman, I’ve never said any such thing. Of the cases I’ve read, one was dismissed on the procedural ground that it was not timely filed. The remaining several dozen were dismissed because their complaints contained no merit, only speculation and belief, which is why they were properly thrown out. And contrary to your claim that I was protecting Rudy Giuliani, I fully support the New York Bar Association’s consideration of his disbarment for using a brief snippet of video tape from the Georgia election to claim fraud, when he knew or should have known the complete tape (as investigated by the Republican Secretary of State, Republican elections supervisor and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations) showed otherwise. In other words, in my opinion, he committed fraud upon the court, which is why I firmly believe he should be disbarred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.