“I Was Cold”
To the Editor:
If the United Community Church of St. Johnsbury were to host a big wedding with crowds that obstructed the sidewalks on Main Street from the firehouse to the fountain, no one would speak of “mission creep.” No one would be indignant that the church hadn’t notified its neighbors in advance of the disturbance or sought town approval for the event. Everyone would agree that holding weddings is simply what churches do.
In fact, in the minds of many people, the main reason churches even exist is to mark rites of passage in the lives of the solvent, to solemnize their marriages and bury their dead. For them, words like “minister,” “pastor,” and “priest” are just fancy names for Master of Ceremonies, the person whose primary job it is to orchestrate the proceedings and, whenever possible, to get the show rolling with a joke.
The irony here is that the weddings and wakes are actually more of a mission creep than is a warming center for the poor. We recall no parable in the Christian gospels where the Son of Man sits on his throne of judgment and says, “I was a friend of the deceased, but you would not let me eulogize his golf stroke,” or “I was going to get married, but you would not let my parents’ interior decorator check out the space.” Instead we find a parable in which Jesus says, “I was hungry and you gave me no food. I was a stranger and you did not welcome me.” To adapt his words for northern climes: “I was cold and you did not let me in.”
If churches themselves have sometimes lost sight of their mandate, to the point of accepting tax-exempt status and other forms of patronage from the very powers they should be calling to account, we can hardly fault a few “concerned neighbors” for wondering if a local church’s works of mercy have gotten out of bounds.
Where we might find fault is in the gross insensitivity of this whole discussion. Believe it or not, some of the people who might access the church’s warming center are able to read a newspaper. Believe it or not, some of them are capable of feeling the humiliation of being wished elsewhere—out by the hospital or perhaps out of town altogether. Admittedly, few of us enjoy the poignant visible reminder that in a society based on economic injustice the hidden cost of a vintage house or a grand museum, of a fine scotch or even an imposing stone church, is a throng of displaced people who can’t make their rent.
But how much worse is it to be reminded that the very sight of you is an affront to your neighbors? That you are not merely un-housed or unemployed but fundamentally unwanted? To add such a burden of shame to people who might already be depressed—we might as well try to warm a shivering body by rolling it in the snow.
Garret and Kathy Keizer
Sutton, Vermont
