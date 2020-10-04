I Wish Him Well
To the Editor:
President Trump has finally learned that no matter how “smart” he is, COVID 19 can’t be dismissed, bullied, bought off, or walled off. And now, his arrogance has plunged our nation into greater chaos. Nonetheless, I wish him well, literally well.
To which, I add three more wishes: 1.) that no one uses the words “warrior,” “hero,” or “martyr” in describing his illness; 2.that he is forever dismissed from government service on November 3rd, 2020, and; 3.) that he is made to participate fully in all criminal and civil trials that await him on January 21st, 2021.
I wish us all well, in particular the millions of nameless, powerless, victims of COVID 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.