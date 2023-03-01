I Wonder Why
To the Editor:
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 2:24 pm
I Wonder Why
To the Editor:
Today’s ( Feb. 25th, 2023 ), front page article pertaining to H.258, enlightens us to the extreme and real attack being taken against ALL of our non-public schools. The intent of some of our politicians, the heads of the teachers unions, etc., is to eventually eliminate ALL of our private schools. One paragraph sheds light on why the continued attack. “They assured Williams (Rep. Terri Williams) that Vermont’s historic independent academies ( SJA, LI, Burr & Burton, Thetford Academy) would be protected. Then they proceeded to attack private schools as harmful to public education.”
Now, we know the real reason for this decades long war. It is the competition. They have not been able to provide the quality environment and education that the private schools have been very well known to offer. We know that the public system has many dedicated teachers but, we also know, that it is nearly impossible to discharge an incompetent teacher. It is important to understand that competing operations, ( businesses, professionals, craftsmen, etc. ) improve their product when they have competition. Like the cream in raw milk, we need to remember that, the best rise to the top.
Andrew Dussault
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
