Idiotic Phrases
To the Editor:
Some of the worst abuse of the English Language is happening every day in every way. Phrases like, “teachable moment” drive me nuts. All of life is a teachable moment, not just something a writer dreams up. This one is the most annoying, but there are many more. I can’t know what a teachable moment is for someone else. “It is what it is!” Another one. Your moment is your own. “Different strokes for different folks.” In this day and age you must “know yourself.” “You gotta know when to hold ‘em know when to fold ‘em know when to walk away,” blah blah blah.
Shall I continue?
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury, Vermont
