If It Looks, Walks, Quacks Like A Duck Then…
To the Editor:
Many of us have wondered how followers of Donald Trump remain loyal to him, despite his compulsive lying, delusional behavior and failure as a national leader. A brief look at eight characteristics of a cult was revealing and may provide an answer:
1) A cult displays excessively zealous and unquestioning commitment to its leader, and regards his belief system, ideology, and practices as the truth, as law. 2) Questioning, doubt, and dissent are discouraged or even punished. 3) The leader dictates, sometimes in great detail, how members should think, act, and feel. 4) The group is elitist, claiming a special, exalted status for itself, its leader. 5) The cult and/or the leader is on a special mission to save humanity. 6) The cult has a polarized, us-versus-them mentality, which may cause conflict with the wider society. 7) The leader is not accountable to any authorities. 8) The cult teaches or implies that its supposedly exalted ends justify whatever means it deems necessary.
Did we just experience our first presidential cult?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.