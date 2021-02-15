If People Would…
To the Editor:
If people would spend time fact-checking information they read or hear before spreading it around, I believe there would be less division in our Country. It’s been disappointing to read so many letters to the CR editor in recent weeks that contain false and misleading statements. Why is there such disregard for the Truth? Hearing something on television does not mean it’s true!
One writer wrote: “Speaker Pelosi has instituted House rules that ban family words and pronouns referring to the only two genders, male and female.” According to the Fact-Checkers, this is not true. Speaker Pelosi changed the wording in a single House document only. The use of father, mother, sister, brother etc. is NOT forbidden in any House discussion or legislation. Shame on that writer for perpetuating a lie.
Another writer wrote: “Giuliani’s press conference yesterday should convince reasonable people that massive vote fraud has occurred in five or six states at least.” Rudy Giuliani standing in front of a crowd claiming there was voter fraud is proof of nothing. “Reasonable people” would fact-check Rudy’s words before taking them to heart. Shame on that writer for perpetuating a lie.
Another LTE contained this statement: “The goal of the Democrat party is to make the poor beholden to them by feeding them through food kitchens, meals on wheels, food distributions all over the place, feeding the school children, etc, etc.” This is an outrageous statement, and the writer provided no evidence to support it. Shame on him for perpetuating a lie.
Another CR writer insisted: “We all know where liberals stand on hatred for God, Christ, country and freedom. I like many will not run from their love of evil and falsely accusing words with fear. I for one recognize the satanic beginnings of their movement.” Really? Roughly one-quarter of Americans identify as “liberal.” This writer just accused roughly 70 million Americans of “hatred for God, Christ, country and freedom.” I challenge him to substantiate his statement with evidence. This type of blanket name-calling has no place in public discourse. Shame on him for his ridiculous lie.
“My mind is made up, don’t confuse me with facts.” That’s it! That describes the approach many take to whatever information they hear. Our Country will remain divided unless citizens embrace the truth, not some rumor they read on social media.
Have the integrity to check information before taking it to heart or repeating it…Fox, MSNBC, ABC, NPR, it doesn’t matter. Check and double check information you hear before spreading it.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock, Vt.
