If You Can’t Say Something Nice…
To the Editor:
I just read Steve Mitchell’s LTE in the CR 4/8&9 which ends “ [Linda]I thought the food bank was for the needy, not for the greedy.” First, your take away from my letter of gratitude for the folks who volunteer at the food shelf is to call me greedy? Do you know me or my situation?
Let me address you and your ilk. I have heard that at least twice folks have remarked about the BMWs lining the street on food shelf day. I have never seen a BMW and if I had, how would anyone suppose their situation? What if a medical emergency put them and their family under financial strain?
As to my situation, I will be 69 years old in May, a retired teacher living on a fixed income. This Wednesday will be my third trip after having moved to Sheffield in 2019. I ran through my energy allowance and have spent $600 on fuel adding plowing and more on unplanned car repairs so my budget is now and has been for several months in the red. As V.P. Harris has noted many Americans don’t even have $400 to cover an unplanned bill. I have some savings [going fast] so I’m not in peril but very uncomfortable with this turn of events. So again, I am grateful to the folks at the food shelf and applaud their volunteer service.
How dare you or anyone to presume the needs of anyone visiting the food shelf. Instead, how about, as I intended with my letter, to give a big hand to the folks that make the food shelf happen? Remember when we were all quite young and being told “If you can’t say something nice – don’t say anything at all.”? Try it.
With Thanks to all those who volunteer,
linda cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
