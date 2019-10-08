Ignorance - A Curable Disease
To the Editor:
A recent letter to the Caledonian could be easily misinterpreted as a call to surrender our constitutional right of self-governance to an educated elite.
I think the meaning of the letter lies in a different direction.
We are all born with the inherited, highly contagious, and debilitating disease of ignorance. No one is born immune. It infects us all: rich and poor, children of intact families and disrupted ones, of parents who read well or not at all.
However, ignorance is a curable disease, and that cure is the gift of each generation to the next. Here, in our American community, the cure for ignorance has been education. Since the country’s founding, education has been the birthright of all our children, and it has been a healing immunization against political instability, economic unfairness, and the sometimes pernicious effects of change and progress.
We have—for reasons surpassing all understanding—stopped teaching the importance of civic participation and virtue, and have instead substituted the rote teaching of lessons we all endured and resented in our less enlightened childhood school days.
There has been a recent spate of letters complaining that our children are being indoctrinated rather than educated—that they are being taught to participate in public affairs at the expense of learning algebra.
Many of us – myself included – believe this turns things on their head. When is the last time you used algebra in your daily life (not counting using it to pass an algebra test)? In fact, what is algebra, how is it different from arithmetic, and why should we impose it on our children, if we ourselves never use it and still don’t understand it in our declining years?
On the other hand, the need for civic participation has never been greater. If we are not to be governed by an educated elite (whose membership is arguably based on inheritance, wealth and childhood zip code) – an elite whose ideas and goals may not fit with our own – we must ensure that our young people have mastered the skills they need to live in a changing world. And we must pass on to them the values we hold dear.
Several Caledonian correspondents complain that young children are being “manipulated” into believing as their elders do. Well, the adults who most influence young people are family members and school teachers. The teaching of facts and values and skills to young people is not called “manipulation” – it is called “raising the young.” It seems to me the families and teachers in our community should be praised for taking up their responsibilities, not criticized for doing what is expected of them.
For young people to learn about their right to freely practice religion without government interference, to assemble peaceably, to petition their government for redress of grievances, to be informed of government misbehavior by a free and unfettered press, to be secure in their homes and property – these are all important lessons to be learned.
But, as we all never tire of telling our kids: “You can’t learn it all from books.” The direct experience of applying civic lessons to everyday life is critical to the raising of children in a democratic society.
We have all heard the story of Benjamin Franklin leaving the constitutional convention and being asked: “Well, Mr. Franklin, what kind of government have you given us—a republic or a monarchy?” To which he replied: “A republic, madam, if you can keep it.”
We are Americans, and not to be governed by any elite. “We the people” are a self-governing democracy of 325 million individual souls. We are all Americans in our hearts. We are meant to govern ourselves, and not be governed by some class of “know betters.” And we must make sure that here is no separate class of people who are educated, and claiming the right to govern “on our behalf.”
We can argue until the cows come home about what principles will best guide us in achieving our goals. But when the cows are in, and we sit down to dinner, we should remind ourselves that we are one family, and that is not just something, it is everything.
Eugene Levine
West Burke, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.