Ignorance & Greed
To the Editor:
Your guest commentary riles me up - does she live in la-la land? Besides her “quaint” story of her folks coming to Brattleboro in ‘71 or that she’s CEO of a beer-making joint, what she promotes is ignorance and greed.
Open up my arms to more people who are fleeing the hellish lower New England states? No! No way, as so few have common sense nor decency. Born and raised in these parts, Vermont people suffered to stay alive, to eke out a living and be resourceful. Brattleboro ain’t nothing like Newark nor Island Pond. But thanks to global warming, no one suffers quite like the sixties just to do chores during winter. Thanks to “out of state thinking” no one drives a rust bucket anymore, patched with duct tape or bondo anymore, the motor perfectly good and no dashboard that lights up like a carnival. Farmland is shrinking faster than a tide going out. Back dirt roads are filling up with cheap housing that retired people build to solve the expensive wages from contractors.
I don’t want a “healthy economy” that destroys the very nature and simplicity of rural living. And I trust Vermont police to know the difference of harassment versus drug dealers who love coming up here to make a score. Or as you stated “racist behavior” that fills us with fear; when has our local police force (Caledonia County) made these kinds of headlines?
I’m heartsick that this part of Vermont has been advertised to death by realtors who want to make a fast buck and tap into people’s fears from the virus that spreads around everywhere. Once land is taken up with any sort of building, its wild and open quality is gone for good. As well as wildlife.
No, I’m not gonna be a welcoming person as you invite readers to join, for the sake of rich, interesting creative diversity to populate this area. Take your hogwash down the road and your brewery with it. We got enough alcoholic problems as it is.
Sandy Raynor
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
