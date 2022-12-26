In his December 23rd letter to the editor, Ron Pal clearly demonstrates yet again an appalling ignorance of history; a lack of courage to stand against tyrants and usurpers, and bullies, whatever the cost; and a seeming total disregard for the core values of our nation as expressed in the Constitution.
Mr. Pal is quite clear yet again as to his personal fear of what might result from continued US financial assistance in support of Ukrainian bravery in opposing the unwarranted Russian attacks: ”You touch Russia, you’re finished. Bombs will fall on Washington,” Mr.Pal repeats, having already written at least one other letter with a similar caution.
Perhaps it would benefit Mr. Pal to research the attempts by British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, US Ambassador Joe Kennedy, and aviator Charles Lindbergh in their similar wish to avoid a full-blown WWII by advocating peace early on with Hitler. That did not work then for freedom-loving peoples; nor will it work now against Putin’s advance. Now we, the most powerful and wealthy nation on earth at the present time, must avoid WWIII by stopping dictator Putin in his tracks in his desired territorial goals across Europe.
Even more current, Mr. Pal might read or view the recent courageous testimony of White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson before the Jan.6 House Committee. According to an AP article in 12-23’s C-R, she is said to have been resisting at great personal risk “a wide-ranging pressure campaign from allies of Donald Trump aimed at influencing her cooperation.” Jobs and financial incentives were among the offers, with more veiled threats for non-cooperation. Hutchinson is reported to have said that her own lawyer — a former ethics counsel in the Trump White House — advised her, “the less you remember, the better.” Hutchinson elected to tell the truth of what she had observed and heard, come what may the personal repercussions. It was the right thing to do. Rest assured Mr. Trump and his minions will not forget her. Always getting even with those who do not agree with you, always winning is the goal of life for all existing power-brokers and would-be dictators.
Throwing out the ethics and patriotism of the situation, financially supporting the Ukrainians now will be far cheaper in the long run for the US than fighting a WWIII.
