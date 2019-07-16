Ignorance, Racism & Poverty
To the Editor:
Ignorance, racism, and poverty are perpetuated by education that avoids such delicate subjects to please our politicians. A majority of college-educated white women voted for Trump in 2016. Fascists were elected in other major countries.
Our democratic institutions are endangered along with the climate, health, fair justice, and national decency. The top 1% laugh as they take most of the wealth that workers produce. The US is the only advanced country without paid family leave. The minimum wage leaves many children deprived of a good chance to become middle class citizens.
In Vermont in 2018, the Legislature passed a too slow increase in the minimum wage and watered down family leave bills. The Republican Governor vetoed both of them. This year, with a veto-proof majority of Democrats, they did not even try.
Maybe only advances in public education can overcome ignorance, racism, and poverty. To confront such issues must be mandated for K-12 students. They would likely get a little excited to face our long term problems. Remember how the survivors of the massacre in Parkland, Florida responded. They had mandatory debate classes in grades 7-12.
Geoffrey Cobden
Weybridge, Vermont
