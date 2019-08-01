Ignore Berlin
To the Editor:
The School Superintendent of SAU 3, Corrine Cascadden, Berlin School Board Chair Nicole Plourde and Mayor Paul Grenier like a travelling roadshow seem to like to go to Concord to attract attention and sympathy for this northern area.
They shouldn’t get it. They shouldn’t get anything.
Berlin has more resources, infrastructure and potential to build its local tax base and create good jobs than some other regions in New Hampshire, combined.
But nothing is being done. These are the same public officials that would rather simper down to Concord and complain about school funding and the recent state budget veto by the governor. “We should have never been put in this situation.” Cascadden has said.
Really.
Berlin is in a current economic situation that they created through their own and continuing inaction. Whether this applying for numerous federal grants, working with state economic development officials or even pressing the slate presidential candidates that appear regularly. This would require both substance and hard work.
Berlin is a situation that the rest of New Hampshire needs to ignore.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
