Immigrant Song

My mother used to say things like “You’ll get what you get, and you’ll like it” whenever my brothers and I would ask what was for dinner. My mother thought that when life hands you lemons you make lemonade rather than complain about it. My parents overcame their families’ humble beginnings in Ireland and passage to America escaping famine and enslavement by the English. When my father graduated from college the family was ecstatic, finally, the family was legitimate, we were no longer slaves to the English, my dad, and our family, was equal to anybody else.
This is America as I know it, a very imperfect and brutal system of opportunity that nonetheless rewards people, not for complaining, but for taking what they get and making something out of it. I could be deluded, but this is still the immigrant story, and it is this story, this song, even if it is more myth than reality today, that has transformed America many times over, for better or worse.
With this in mind, this letter addresses a 1/26/23 article on nbcnews.com by Candace Williams that I just read concerning reparations to Blacks for the harms attributable to slavery. Candace says there are 40 million descendants of Black slaves and to bridge today’s wealth gap (a marker for the lasting harms of slavery) between Whites and Blacks each one of those Black descendants should get an average payout of $350,000. I can’t vouch for the math but Candace reports it would cost about 13 trillion dollars total. Obviously, this idea is dead on arrival to descendants of immigrant families who won’t be getting wealth gap checks. To make reparations to Blacks a legal reality it will take a sea change in the attitudes of all the other immigrants with mothers like mine. She wasn’t waiting for a check from the English Crown, and neither are many Blacks holding their breath for reparations. A Black physician assistant colleague of mine had a T-shirt that read “Where’s my 40 acres and a mule”, a standard false promise that lured Blacks out of their African villages and into slavery. I could use a mule; maybe Prince Harry can help me with that.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.