Impact Whitefield
To the Editor:
If you live in Whitefield or have family members that do, please be aware that the proposed landfill at Forest Lake would negatively impact Whitefield even more so than Dalton due to its location! The proposed site is on the Whitefield side of Dalton Ridge, off of Route 116 at Douglas Drive (the entrance to the seller of the land, Chick’s Sand and Gravel).
There could be up to 90 large, 22-wheeled tractor trailers making round trips through downtown Whitefield 5 or more days a week! The trucks would roll right past Whitefield Elementary School, through the main intersection in town from US 3 to Rt 116/142, past Whitefield’s established businesses like Dunkin’ Donuts and the Triangle Dairy Bar! Also, let’s not forget that the waters of Forest Lake ultimately flow to Whitefield via the Johns River!
A garbage landfill at Forest Lake will have a negative impact on property values, our fresh air and water, our wetlands and wildlife, our quiet, peaceful North Country way of life, our tourism industry (which ultimately means fewer vacationers), and ultimately a loss of business income and less tax revenue for the Town of Whitefield.
What can you do to help STOP this?
The best time to stop the landfill is NOW, before Casella gets a foothold. The pre-application process has already started at DES and there could be a full application by the end of this year.
We need to show Casella that the North Country is not going to be a dumping ground for all of New England’s trash. Casella only considered sites in the North Country and currently 34% of the trash it landfills in Bethlehem (and then Forest Lake) is from out of state! We can’t allow Casella to reap potentially BILLIONS in profits at the expense of future generations of Whitefield and North Country residents. Like the Northern Pass, this is one battle we cannot afford to lose for the sake of our children!
Please, join us in a peaceful protest against Casella and its presence in NH on September 28th at the landfill in Bethlehem on Trudeau Rd from 10-3pm, write a letter to the editor, talk to your neighbors, share your concerns with Whitefield business owners and members of the Whitefield Select and Planning Boards about the threat Casella’s proposed garbage dump at Forest Lake poses to Whitefield and our future.
Tell them it’s time to join Dalton and Bethlehem residents in opposition to Casella’s expansion in the North Country!
Thank you!
Jon Swan
Organizer, Save Forest Lake
Dalton, New Hampshire
Do not allow this proposed development to scar the beautiful landscape of the North Country for generations to come
