Impeach LBJ
To the Editor:
In 2005 a declassified National Security Agency report clearly showed that Lyndon Johnson lied to Congress and based on that the US Congress approved the Gulf of Tonkin resolution 416-0 in the house and 98-2 in the senate. That resolution resulted in over a million of our military being sent to a war in Vietnam. Over 58,000 Americans were killed and several thousands more injured and maimed. Add to that the many thousands of suicides based on PTSD as well as the lingering effects of PTSD on the friends and families of its victims. Agent Orange horrors continue. Many other countries lost lives of their finest young men and women. Untold thousands of Vietnamese were victims as well.
No other president has committed a more malicious and grievous act. Lying to Congress is a crime. Lyndon Johnson should be impeached in the US House and convicted in the US Senate.
Wayne Dyer
Groton, Vt.
