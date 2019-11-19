Impeachable Offense
To the Editor:
In Donald Moskowitz letter he stated that because no inquiry was made into the Biden’s and that Ukraine eventually received the 400 million dollars in aid there was no bribery or criminality commited by Trump. If our legal system is going to operate in a manner that requires fraud, theft, murder, rape, to actually occur rather than just be attempted in order to convict than there are thousands incarcerated in prisons in this country that must have been tried under a different legal system. This President believes he is above the law or he deserves a different system that exonerates him but not his lowly subjects.
David Delorme
East Burke, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.