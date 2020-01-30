Impeachment Sham
To the Editor:
This sham of a witch hunt of Mr. Trump must end.
After hearing all the evidence against Mr. Trump it shows that all these millions of dollars and time wasted by the dems show nothing except they are rallying around Joe Biden and his son for the money Hunter Biden made from Burisma- millions-and his father was in control of that country, Ukraine, while being Vice President to Obama. Tell me who is lying which we know that that is stanndard procedure for Liberals (opps sorry again for that nasty word) before long we will have to say the L word like we have to do for the n word if you are white and conservative. Last I knew we had a freedom of speech in this country even if you are not democrat.
I believe after all this is over the government should investigate Polosi, shifty Schiff, Shumer, Nadler and many more. If anyone watched the hearings both house and the senate trial-yes MM the trial in the senate-there is no way you could vote to impeach. I do hope that Vermonters vote out old Leahey and Sanders who claims to be an independent but runs as a socialist democrat and keeps getting elected here which is a real shame.
