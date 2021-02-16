Impeachment Trial’s New Legal Doctrine
To the Editor:
Mr. Trump’s defense counsel in the second impeachment trial used the same kind of smear tactics commonly found in totalitarian societies like Soviet Russia and Communist China. Mr. van der Veen smeared the prosecution with exactly the things his own client was accused of.
He accused the House of Representatives of inventing a new law that says a public official can be tried for impeachment after he leaves office. The history of democratic societies, including our own, provides many examples of just that, since legal terms of office are often so short and misconduct takes time to come to light.
However, it was the former President’s own group that actually invented a new legal doctrine, arguing that a President can’t effectively be impeached for conduct near the end of his term. This assertion is manifest hypocrisy, and a big and dangerous step toward the medieval legal doctrine that the king can do no wrong.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
