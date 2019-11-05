Imperfect Health Care System
To the Editor:
Health care is expensive. The moment you step into your doctor’s office or the emergency room, the meter starts ticking, and all the medical and administrative professionals start the clock as they work diligently on making you better or putting you back together. On top of this, there are, as in most places, the sophisticated and advanced medical infrastructure and apparatus at work. All of this combined will add up to a pretty penny, and to sustain and maintain this level of service can be very expensive. I know this. We all know this. And somebody’s got to pay for them.
Even with top-notch, ‘gold standard’ medical insurance, your out-of-pocket can still be breathtakingly astronomical. Those without still receive medical care, but one need not wonder to whose expense and to what great lengths to receive such care. It is no big secret that these costs get passed on to the taxpayer, or as one would suspect, also passed on to those who have ‘fat’ insurance coverages and high deductibles.
This arrangement, albeit far from perfect, is an integral component of a welfare system where those with the wherewithal compensate for those without. This however only works if you have a big, robust middle class to sustain this model. The key word here is ‘robust’—not everyone, especially middle class rural America, experiences the double-digit economic growth or corporate taxes and benefits experienced by the likes of Silicon Valley or Big City America.
So, unless you are part of the 1% who owns >40% of America’s wealth, any unexpected or unanticipated spike in your healthcare costs will have a pinch in your day-to-day budget. As you work down the wealth ladder, the more painful it becomes as the costs eat up a bigger share of your proverbial ‘slice of pie’. So, what happens when the traditional middle class gets ‘squeezed out’ and start feeling the pinch?
A family member recently experienced abdominal pain and being a Sunday, had to use the emergency room on July 28. After sitting in the ER for ~3 hours, seen for about 10 minutes and misdiagnosed by the attending physician with “nothing wrong with you”, IV Therapy for “nothing wrong with you”, follow-up visits with the primary doctor, and so on… the total incident and follow-up totaled $2,787.45! (The medical determination, which was made AFTER the ER visit, was Diverticulitis. Thanks to one of the attending ER nurses who suggested getting another opinion!).
I do not know the intricacies of health care billing, so I tried to reach NVRH to get a better understanding of how the billing worked ($964 to wait on a cot in the ER for 2-3? Seen by the doctor-on-duty for ~15 minutes and misdiagnosed, $456? “Other Rx Services”, $232?!). I was quickly transferred to Colleen in ‘Quality Assurance’, but to no avail. I have called and left messages almost every other week since August, and even visited NVRH three times to meet with her, but all attempts were unsuccessful. I was able to meet with an associate (Kim), who promised to pass on the message, but to this date I haven’t heard back yet.
The NVRH staff are probably busy and have enough on their plate—I get it. However, given multiple attempts at getting some explanation from the Quality Assurance office, I have little faith in getting a response or explanation at this poitn, let alone some assurances that the bill we received were commensurate with the services we received.
Don’t get me wrong—the outcome of our visit was important and helpful as it resulted in an actionable diagnosis (Diverticulitis). However, even with a top-notch insurance and the hefty price tag, it can be very frustrating if there is little understanding of the system’s transparency, accuracy, fairness, and timely response. This approach to health care discourages everyone from seeking health and preventive care since the pain in the wallet can be equally devastating as the pain in the gut! The message this sends out: Preventive care will cost you; better to wait it out if you can and hope it won’t get worse! Worry about the cure later.
George Sales
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
