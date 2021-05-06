Implications of a Creepy Ad
To the Editor:
Not long ago I saw an ad on TV for a new interactive virtual reality product. Dad was in one room, Mom in another, the two kids in their separate rooms, each on their smartphone, all immersed in their various pleasurable pseudo-worlds. The dog comes up to each one to say “hi” and is rebuffed every time. He slinks dejectedly away until he finds his own fantasy world (as a WWI fighter pilot) - and all is well.
What a repulsive, inhuman message: “Let’s all celebrate isolation, illusion and estrangement in the windowless towers of tomorrow!” What focus group found that ad appealing, a bunch of Daleks from Dr. Who? Here’s this atomized nuclear family reduced to such self-absorbed, addicted indulgence they’re too damn busy to pat the dog on the head, and I as the viewer am supposed to gush “aww, isn’t this wonderful?”
Again, who actually likes this ad? Snidely Whiplash? The Committee to Crush the Human Spirit? This advertisement reeks of complete contempt both for dogs AND humanity, something only a Silicon Valley overlord could love. Look at this new normal, and the ideal future they have in mind for us. It’s creepy and terrifying, especially when you look at the emerging data linking this stuff to depression, bullying, suicide and all sorts of social pathologies.
Back to reality, and down with Big Bro!
David Hunter
Newark, Vt.
