Important Message About White Supremacy in Vermont
To the Editor:
I was so moved by Lucas Weiss’ opinion piece in Saturday’s paper about the recent incidents of Nazi symbols at St. Johnsbury Academy. It was astonishing to me to read in an earlier article that someone or ones had defaced the school with these images of hatred and fear. Mr. Weiss’ response to those events was so thoughtful and significantly important for these times, as hostility and violence against whole groups of people seems to be growing in this country.
I’ll repeat his closing words because they are so powerful and timely. “The targets of white supremacist ideas need us: but even more so, those who are saying and doing these things need us. They need us to help them turn around, to help them find empathy. To turn the world right-side up. To help them do what we all need most: to connect with one another in joy, and in peace, and in shared humanity.”
