In a Cave
To the Editor:
I read somewhere in the Caledonian-Record: If you don’t know what the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” you must be living in a cave. Well I didn’t until I read the article about the cook who got fired for writing that phrase in school. So I guess I’m living in a cave, so to speak, and had I not read the paper, I would have never known, but a copy of the Caledonian comes to my “cave” every day and I actually proud that I didn’t know this fact. All things aside, the President, no matter if you like him or her should be treated with respect.
Ron Pal
Danville,Vt.
