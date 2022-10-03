In A Nutshell

Although I do not know Amy Wright Brill, of Sutton, VT personally, I surely could hug her!!! Many thanks are due this woman for having so eloquently and succinctly expressed her thoughts in the Weekend Caledonian-Record, October 1 & 2, under the heading “Did He Really…?”.
Ms Brill managed to encapsulate an highly sensitive issue of immense proportions within the confines of a proverbial nutshell (no pun intended).
It is so very important that we continue the push to increase peoples’ awareness and understanding of a subject which has been endlessly debated ever since Roe v Wade was first implemented in 1973.
In an effort to avoid the further erosion of womens’ rights (as well as those of other factions whose individual liberties may also soon come under fire within our country’s highest court), it is absolutely necessary that we resolve to speak up and stand up NOW before it is too late in which to do so.
I, therefore, heartily recommend that copies of Ms Brill’s LTE be sent to the following offices by the most efficient means currently available: Supreme Court Justices Alioto, Barrett, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Thomas, as well as Don Bolduc, Robert Burns, Karoline Leavitt and Governor Chris Sununu.
As always, I appreciate being given the opportunity in which to add my point of view to those of others in the North Country.
