In Case You Missed It

To the Editor:
Many times I ask people “Did you see that letter to the editor?” “No, I didn’t.” Is the frequent reply. Now you need to go back to the weekender edition and read these three at least. Words That Divide by Joe Benning, Owes Apology, by Charles Bucknam and A Bit “Over the Top by Chet Greenwood. Then after digesting those read or reread my letter “Let it be Christmas” from the December 10th edition.
This is Ron Pal Danville, Vt. Appreciate your comments on this.
Ron Pal
