In Defense of Joe Benning, Deborah Bucknam
To the Editor:
Bill Coleman’s letter to the editor, “Double Talk” is a terrible tirade against two people working for the good of the country. Obviously, Bill didn’t take to heart my letter, “Let it Be Christmas.” It said “Let anger and fear and hate disappear.” OK I get it. You don’t agree with their political philosophy. That is fine, but instead, discuss what we can do for the good of Vermont, the good of our country. Nowhere in your recent tirades are anything that you would do to help the poor, the homeless the disadvantaged. You need to take a deep breath, and cool off. This is Ron Pal, appreciate constructive discussion on these topics.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
