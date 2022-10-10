In Favor of Merging
To the Editor:
Registered voters of the Town of Lyndon (including the Village of Lyndonville) are being asked to express their opinion on the proposal to merge the two entities. In person balloting will be on Nov. 8, however ballots will be available for review and casting before that date. I urge all interested voters to review the materials on the town website (www.lyndonvt.org) and attend an informational meeting on Oct. 17 before they make their decision.
There are many factors that need to be considered in this decision; namely, the scope of desired municipal functions, the cost effectiveness of the efforts of our town employees, and the equity of the financial support needed to make our community operate. In my view, merger of the Town and Village will have a positive effect in all these areas.
Our current system requires two different management bodies, two different crews to manage our infrastructure, and two sets of administrative procedures. Combining those efforts into one leadership function, one infrastructure maintenance group, and one administrative path will yield a much better coordinated focus on our needs and opportunities. Redundancies can be eliminated and time can be freed up for our employees to do more productive work for the entire tax base.
When the Village of Lyndonville was incorporated in 1880 as a separate entity within the Town of Lyndon there was a need for additional services for the dense cluster of residences and businesses that had grown up to support the railroad. Streets, sidewalks, street lights, electric power plant, etc. were needed in this area and thus property owners created their own district to provide them. As anyone can see, the landscape of 2022 is much different. Over the years, most of our growth in residences has occurred on the outskirts of the village (Finney Hill, Speedwell Estates, Lyndon Terrace, Lyndon Meadows, Woodland Heights, Riverview Estates, Northern Hill Estates). In addition, commercial establishments have grown up just outside the village (groceries, gas stations, eateries, auto sales, variety stores, banks, personal services) I suspect that the development occurred where it did in order to take advantage of the attractive Village center and its amenities. This growth is important for our community as a whole and reflects the needs of its residents, but it also places additional pressure on the Village infrastructure at the core. Our town center is now not only the actual Village, but also the development clustered nearby. There is no longer a need for a separate Village government to offer services. All Lyndon residents, whether they live in the Village, just outside it, or in further dispersed areas utilize the services and infrastructure of this expanded town center. Our merged tax dollars will help maintain the attractiveness and viability of our core while we also assure the sustainability of the entire community.
As is obvious, I am in favor of merging our two entities. However, I urge you to read the materials provided by the two governing bodies and come to the Oct. 17 meeting to answer your questions and express your opinions.
Marty Feltus
Lyndonville, Vt.
