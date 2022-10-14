In Heaven There is No Beer

The Caledonian interviews (10/13/22) of the candidates for NH Senate, Edith Tucker and Carrie Gendreau, was informative and fair. After reading the interviews, there is no question who I will be voting for; Edith Tucker is looking better to me every day.
I did find it interesting that Ms. Gendreau had attended Bob Jones University in South Carolina. I am familiar with some of the ideas championed by the school and held by many of its graduates, such as the idea that American Christians have a special role as warriors in Jesus’ final victory over Satan; creationism, and the idea that the earth is only six-thousand years old and that evolution is a false theory; and, of course, restrictive gender and racial beliefs. I sure don’t want someone, with these same or similar views, making laws that further a Christian political agenda in New Hampshire and in the process suppress my right to a secular government.
Edith Tucker, is a breath of fresh air; there is no question that she will protect my right to a secular government. That is a Constitutional right, the right to a secular government, without interference from religious crusaders, whether they sit on the Supreme Court or hold a local office. I don’t want to go to Bob Jones heaven, I just want good government, and Edith Tucker is a sure bet on that.
