In Order To See Change, Vote
To the Editor:
Each time an election comes around we think who would be best to run our country and whether you should vote or not. I feel we need to have change in the world more so now than we have.
I know who I want to vote for and who I won’t vote for. When the election is done and the legislatures aren’t doing the job you want them to, make a point to become an activist, speak out and come to their meetings and events. Let them know what you want and how you feel and go to rallies. Let them know who they really work for, us the voters.
In order to get change, we have to start making a point to get the change by changing ourselves first and to take action.
