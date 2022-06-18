In Recognition of Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow

Generally, when composing my LTEs, I remain constantly aware of my proximity to the 800 word limit. There’s just so much to say and so little space in which to put it! Not the case today, gentle readers - you can all heave a collective sigh of relief, as this is gonna be short, sweet and to the point.
I happened upon these words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. earlier today - “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now”. How very, very appropriate a comment with respect to the arrival of Juneteenth on Monday, June 20th!
Pause for a moment, if you will, to extend the thought a bit further. It applies equally as well to the alleged “stolen election”, the January 6, 2021 insurrection and so on. That was THEN, this is NOW and WHAT are we going to do about it?
LGBTQ+ and mass shootings - I could go on and on. These are issues involving differences, as many and varied as there are stars in the sky; yet, here we all are “in the same boat”, on this little planet. Think about it.
