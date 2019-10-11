In Response To Bill Callahan
To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to the editor in response to Bill Coleman’s letter to the editor dated 10/5/2019. Mr. Coleman quickly comes across as a super liberal, left wing, know-it-all elitist considering himself superior to the rest of us hardworking conservatives. As you may have guessed I am one of those, less educated, deplorable Trump supporters. I’m sure that you consider we plebeians (PLEBEIANS) as a lower class group of individuals not capable of making the right decisions as to how the country should be governed and that we should leave it up to you and your fellow elitists. I’m sure you would disagree with the following comments:
*marriage is between a man and a woman
*abortion is not a woman’s’ right, but in most cases is murder
*if you were born male you are a male
*if you were born a female you are a female
*I have the constitutional right to own firearms
*marijuana is a gateway drug
*all lives matter
*low enforcement officers are not treated with enough respect
*the country is in a steep moral decline
*Hilary and Bill Clinton had much more contact and financial gain with the Russians than Pres. Trump
*public schools should start the day with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance with all people in attendance standing
*lastly, the Bible is the word of God.
So, Mr. Coleman, retreat to your elitist ivory tower while we plebeians, less educated individuals, continue to work. Oh, by the way Mr. Coleman, I am a college graduate, started a successful business without government help and have been married for over 50 years to the same wonderful woman.
Richard Kettinger
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
