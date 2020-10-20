“In Response to Jade’s Letter”

To the Editor:

Dear Jade -

People will often say, “Blood is thicker than water.” That is half of the full idiom - “The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb.” The families we choose often have a more enduring impact on us than the families we are born into.

A theatre troupe - high school, community theater, professional - is a family; a family one chooses to be a part of. A band of misfits, as it were, finding common ground when that ground can be hard to find elsewhere. Because theater is collaborative, these family members lift each other up, support each other, and help them to find their way to depths of emotional honesty - with themselves and others, on stage and off.

