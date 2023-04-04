In response to Jane Storella’s ” Change of Scenery “
To the Editor:
In response to Jane Storella’s ” Change of Scenery “
To the Editor:
Jane Storella’s recent letter to the editor takes an opportunity to state that on a recent trip she confidently pointed out to her friends in Stoneham, MA that their trash was “going right off Route 302 in Bethlehem, NH.” And that it is being placed “on top of an aquifer,” neither of which are true. Waste from Stoneham is not, and never has been, disposed of at the NCES Landfill, where I am the General Manager.
It is true that Casella picked up the trash and recycling that day in Stoneham, just the same as it has every other trash day for nearly a decade. Casella has an outstanding working relationship with the Town of Stoneham and is proud to provide curbside collection for both solid waste and recycling, helping its residents divert over 35% of their waste from disposal. However, the recycling is sent for processing at Casella’s facility in Boston, MA while the solid waste goes to an incinerator in Haverhill, MA.
My apologies if this hurts the narrative that others in New Hampshire are trying to weave that Casella imports vast quantities of Massachusetts waste to NCES, but it’s simply not true. Currently, the amount of out-of-state waste coming to NCES is less than 15 percent of our total intake and amounts to roughly 3 percent of the total amount of out-of-state waste that is disposed of in New Hampshire.
I’d like to personally invite Ms. Storella to the landfill where I’d happily give her a tour and she can learn more about how her waste is managed safely and responsibly. I hope at the very least she will take the opportunity to apologize to her friends for giving them such inaccurate information.
Kevin Roy
Bethlehem, N. H.
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.