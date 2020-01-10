In Response To ‘Kristallnacht’

To the Editor:

In the interest of transparency, I do not personally know Amy Brenner Mitz. We do not travel in the same church or social circles. I was christened in the Universalist Church and brought up attending a Baptist Church, of which my father, grandparents, great-grandparents and earlier generations all were members.

With that disclaimer having been made, I found Ms. Mitz’s guest commentary titled “Kristallnacht” to be a masterfully crafted piece. It should be required reading in churches of all denominations, at high school assemblies and anywhere else people might be gathered, as all could benefit from the articles thought-provoking content.

Although Ms. Mitz focuses on the Jewish people and various misconceptions which have arisen over time due to ignorance, it is clearly evident that she is also addressing matters above and beyond those to which she specifically makes reference- be they of a political, racial or sexual nature.

