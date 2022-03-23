In response to Mr. Scott Cambell’s Clean Heat Standard
To the Editor:
The bill H.715 that you are so happy that you and your liberal cohorts have got thru the house is a knife thru the heart of many Vermonters. Many of us live on fixed incomes and if this bill becomes law what are we going to do. I know it is about more efficient heating systems or insulating one’s homes or going solar and so on.
My question is how much kickback do you and others get from the contractors that you have in your hip pocket that will be dedicated to doing the work. I don’t trust you nor your liberal cohorts nor can I afford you.
I believe when fossil fuels are gone and electric power is the mainstay that you soon won’t be able to afford that either.
I have lived in this state about my whole life and by god I have no idea what many of us that are barely keeping our heads above water will do.
