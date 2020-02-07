In Response To ‘Wildcat Diplomacy’
To the Editor:
This is a response to Jules Rabin letter Wildcat Diplomacy. I don’t remember too many letters about Pres. Barack Obama and the literally thousands of terrorists taken out by drones during his administration. Look it up, the Washington Post among others will tell you.
President Trump has said kill an American we will take you out. You don’t have to like Trump but over his life he is pretty consistent. He does not like war but believes in a strong military as a deterrent.
Rick Thomas
