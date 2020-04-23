In Solidarity
To the Editor:
In a recent editorial entitled “Education for the 21st Century,” the Caledonian-Record called for eliminating the Vermont State Colleges Faculty Federation, because “the union mentality” is inflexible and obstructionist “and stands in the way of right-sizing institutions for a 21st century, on-demand education.”
As President of the VSC FF in the early ‘90’s, I had the distinct honor of signing the first-ever VSC- VSC FF part-time faculty contract. We fought hard to eliminate the kinds of administrative “flexibility” that exploited part-time faculty. For example, many part-time “Road Scholars” cobbled together work assignments at multiple VSC campuses and taught more classes for more credits per year than did full-time faculty. And they did so for much lower pay, no benefits, and no guarantee of future employment.
Although the VSC FF has negotiated vastly improved part-time faculty salaries, benefits, and job protections over the years, they cannot equal those of full-time faculty. So, I was not surprised to learn that Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding proposes to build a 21st Century teaching corps based largely on the Community College of Vermont model with its 760 part-time faculty. The C-R might find this laudable, but I find it distressing, as might any young person who hopes for meaningful, well compensated full-time employment and a secure future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.