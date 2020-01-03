In Support of the Jewish Community
To the Editor:
As I am writing my article on “choices”, I read the well written letter to editor titled Stand Up to Antisemitism, December 31st edition of the Caledonian-Record, and this piqued my interest as this fits into my article on “Choices”.
In the coming article, I state that Jewish people excel in what they do. They are ambitious, hard working people, good parents that teach their children the importance of these traits. Because they excel, they become business men, doctors, lawyers and such. And herein is the problem. Others who have made poor “Choices” in their lives, done poorly, look at the Jewish people, who excel, and become jealous. They, in turn, make another poor choice by tacking up anti Semitic signs.
This is Ron Pal. Stayed tuned to my article on “Choices”
