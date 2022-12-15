Inaugural Ski Meet

On Thursday February 19, 1953, “[t]he [first girls’] two-event ski meet” (“Academy Girls Ski Team Wins 186.8 To 172.4 Over LI,” The Caledonian-Record, Fri. Feb. 20, 1953, at p. 3) contested between the St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute girls’ ski teams was held at Lyndon Outing Club. SJA Coach Bill Stowe’s seven-member Hilltoppers girls’ ski team “swept to victory in both the slalom and the downhill. The Acads took the slalom 93.7 to 83.3 and the downhill 93.1 to 89.1” (Ibid.)
St. Johnsbury Academy freshman (and later member of the St. Johnsbury Academy Board of Trustees) Jean McGregor (Rogers) (SJA Class of 1956) “won the slalom in 38.6 seconds, barely nosing out Valorie Devereaux of LI, who was runner-up in 38.8 seconds […]. Valerie Devereaux turned in the tables in the downhill, winning in 41.4 seconds to beat out Jean McGregor, runner-up in 41.7 seconds.” (Ibid.) Other Hilltoppers skiers who added to the win over L.I. were Sherry Cole, Judith Bailey, Judy Baldwin, and Eleanor Brown.
The February 19, 1953 ski meet may indeed have been the first wholly St. Johnsbury Academy vs. Lyndon Institute girls formal interscholastic ski meet. However, the nascent St. Johnsbury Academy winter carnivals in the 1920s included interscholastic winter athletic contests between the Green & White (SJA) and Maroon & White (LI) student-athletes (both boys and girls) in snowshoeing, skiing, and ski jumping. Since those early years, the Academy Winter Carnival changed into an intramural/inter-class competition that added ice hockey games, The Sno-Ball, snow sculpturing, bowling, basketball, volleyball, floor hockey, and pancake eating contests over the years.
