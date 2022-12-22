Incompetent Leadership
To the Editor:
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 12:26 pm
To the Editor:
While our employees,[“the esteemed federal elected officials”]. Get ready to pass a 1.4 trillion spending bill that is, at best the looting of America, we are losing ground on advancing our lives while under the pressure of excessive inflation due to incompetent leadership.
Millions of OUR money is being doled out in earmarks for wasteful spending on pet projects that appeal to the lobbyists that call the shots and funnel that money to the waste heap. I will be surprised if my letter is published, but I shouldn’t be. Less than 52% of registered voters bothered to vote in the last election, so we are getting what we want. Only 47% voted in the town I live in and we reelected Welch and a new backbencher to the US Congress by a little over 25% of the registered voters.
No one on the ballot in Vermont got a mandate by a long shot. No wonder we don’t have safe streets with criminals and drug addiction running ramped, even murder being committed by people that should have been in jail. We are being fooled by the elected and too many people are ignoring it while they hold their hand out for “government assistance”.
Just recently a man was murdered in this area and the person of interest has 47 felony and misdemeanor charges and is being let loose time after time by judges that aren’t held accountable for their actions. If you don’t vote you are enabling these people and if you don’t you get what you deserve because they obviously are not capable of leadership and making the tough choices it takes. The number of multi-millionaires in office have got your back!!
Gordon Spencer
Lowell, Vt.
